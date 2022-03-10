Analysts Set Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Target Price at $42.45

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discovery will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

