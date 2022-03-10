Analysts Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

