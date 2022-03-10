Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Price Target at C$44.30

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.30.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at C$9,445,815.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$36.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$53.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.47.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

