Analysts Set Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) PT at $10.42

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Mogo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MOGO opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Mogo has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

