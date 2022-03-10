Analysts Set Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) PT at $10.42

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Mogo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
MOGO opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Mogo has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $12.29.
Mogo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.
