Analyzing IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications and IonQ are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ribbon Communications and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications -20.97% 5.10% 2.28% IonQ N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ribbon Communications and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 148.29%. IonQ has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 102.67%. Given Ribbon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than IonQ.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ribbon Communications and IonQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $844.96 million 0.51 -$177.18 million ($1.21) -2.41 IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

IonQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ribbon Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats IonQ on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc. delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides secure, and reliable hardware and software products solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport designed to support and enable technologies like 5G, distributed cloud computing and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

IonQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

