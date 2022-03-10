Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Trading Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $43.99 and last traded at $44.07. Approximately 11,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 337,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Specifically, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $726,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,330 shares of company stock worth $4,301,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 0.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 564,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Andersons by 104,210.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Andersons by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

