AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AngioDynamics’ lower-than-expected earnings in second-quarter fiscal 2022, pandemic-led impacts on Med Device and fall in Oncology revenues raise apprehension. Gross margin contraction does not bode well. AngioDynamics’ operation in a strict regulatory setting and stiff competitive space, and overdependence on NanoKnife are worrying. Pricing pressure and forex woes prevail. Yet, year-over-year revenue uptick and solid results by two of its GBUs in second quarter are impressive. Solid results across regions are encouraging. NanoKnife’s solid potential and AngioDynamics’ strong focus on pancreatic cancer markets raise optimism. Robust product line is promising. A solid solvency position is an added plus. AngioDynamics’ second-quarter revenues were better than expected. Over the past year, it has outperformed its industry.”

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $917.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.94. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

