Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 4,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.93) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.57) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 3,050 ($39.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,468.89 ($45.45).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,809 ($49.91) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £50.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,460.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,082.43. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($37.96) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,009.26). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.35), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,137,459.38).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

