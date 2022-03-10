Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.
Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.
