Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 131.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

