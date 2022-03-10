Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Annexon has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $183.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.27.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Annexon will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after buying an additional 318,372 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Annexon by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,158,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 541,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Annexon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,090,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,018,000 after purchasing an additional 373,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Annexon by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 191.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 671,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon (Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

