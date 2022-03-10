Annie Armstrong Sells 3,317 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $57,616.29.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Annie Armstrong sold 369 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $9,361.53.

On Friday, January 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95.

LC stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,999,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 1,263,989 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in LendingClub by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 931,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LendingClub by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after purchasing an additional 709,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in LendingClub by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

