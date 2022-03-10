ANON Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $136,632.06 and approximately $43.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

