ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.87 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.60. 28,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.83 and its 200-day moving average is $362.66. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.09.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

