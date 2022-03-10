Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $462.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a one year low of $329.75 and a one year high of $477.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

