Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of APPN opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $176.27.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 322,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,677,024. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Appian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

