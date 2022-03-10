Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,543 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.1% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $387,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 50,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,156,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $205,288,000 after acquiring an additional 150,784 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

AAPL stock opened at $162.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.