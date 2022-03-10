Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

AQST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,685 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

