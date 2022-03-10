Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Arch Resources traded as high as $152.57 and last traded at $149.37. 2,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 846,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.11.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

