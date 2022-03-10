Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Arch Resources traded as high as $152.57 and last traded at $149.37. 2,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 846,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.11.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.17.
In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.
Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
