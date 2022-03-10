Aries Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 579.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 70.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 76.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.67. 39,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.73. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

