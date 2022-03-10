Aries Wealth Management Has $86.04 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 606.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,816 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $86,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,922,351,000 after purchasing an additional 623,737 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,704,792. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

