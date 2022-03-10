Aries Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 654.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $24,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after buying an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after buying an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,045,809 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.