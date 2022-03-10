Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.44%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Artesian Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
