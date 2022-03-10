Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

