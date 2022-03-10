Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.