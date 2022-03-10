ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 530,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,310 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 39.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASX. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

