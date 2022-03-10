Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $118.67 Average PT from Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after buying an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASH traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.86. 394,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

