Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,813.33 ($76.17).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 4,799 ($62.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £21.34 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,158 ($54.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,213.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,680.46.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

