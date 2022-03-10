ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €685.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) received a €685.00 ($744.57) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($918.48) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,027.17) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €800.00 ($869.57) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($652.17) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €753.69 ($819.23).

