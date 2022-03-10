ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Boosted by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ASML by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,356,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in ASML by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $15.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $605.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,145. The firm has a market cap of $248.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $679.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $763.99. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $521.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

