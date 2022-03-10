Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.13 million and the lowest is $29.80 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $28.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $152.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $236.85 million, with estimates ranging from $223.40 million to $245.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. 261,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,003. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

