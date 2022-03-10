Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 343,090 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASPU. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.79. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

