Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.49 ($21.18).

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($22.83) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.11) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($22.83) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($25.43) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($14.84) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($17.91).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

