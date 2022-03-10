AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.00. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 23,393 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,977 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $5,151,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth $133,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

