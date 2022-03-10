AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.00. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 23,393 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.
About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
