ATB Capital Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$32.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALA. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.39.

TSE:ALA opened at C$28.47 on Monday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$20.10 and a 1 year high of C$29.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

