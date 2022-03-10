Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.
In related news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
ATER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
