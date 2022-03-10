Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.49. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 102,862 shares.

Separately, Laurentian reduced their price target on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.40 million and a P/E ratio of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

