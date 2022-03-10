Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) Insider Noel Lamb Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG – Get Rating) insider Noel Lamb acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,958.07).

Shares of AJG opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 210.17. The firm has a market cap of £75.78 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 178 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 280 ($3.67).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

