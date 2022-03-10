Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Down 5.1%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45). Approximately 448,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 262,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.53).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.97.

About Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM)

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

