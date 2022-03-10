Australian Rural Capital Limited (ASX:ARC) Insider Harley Grosser Acquires 33,945 Shares

Australian Rural Capital Limited (ASX:ARC – Get Rating) insider Harley Grosser purchased 33,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,944.07 ($15,287.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 87.56 and a quick ratio of 82.79.

Get Australian Rural Capital alerts:

About Australian Rural Capital (Get Rating)

Australian Rural Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the private equity markets across the globe. It operates as a closed-end strategic and specialist investor in Australian listed securities. It operates in two businesses: strategic equity investment, and funds management and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Rural Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Rural Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.