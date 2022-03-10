Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,334 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,534. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.70. 1,791,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.21 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

