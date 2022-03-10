AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

AUTO stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. AutoWeb has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

