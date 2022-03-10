AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
AUTO stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. AutoWeb has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.
About AutoWeb (Get Rating)
AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.
