AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Philip B. Daniele Sells 100 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AZO traded down $16.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,867.90. 122,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,359. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,246.56 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,956.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,839.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,100,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $161,309,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

