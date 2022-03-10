Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $599,773.75 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AVLR opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,900,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Avalara by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,768,000 after buying an additional 226,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 648.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

