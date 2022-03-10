AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $243.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $178.65 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,421,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

