Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $165.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

