Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.70.
AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 606.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 80.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after buying an additional 92,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.
Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
