AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AvidXchange traded as low as 8.00 and last traded at 8.04, with a volume of 11688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 8.73.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 11.00.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

