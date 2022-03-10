Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,581 shares of company stock valued at $733,474 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 93,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avista by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avista by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

