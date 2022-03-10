Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

