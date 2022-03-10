Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avnet were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Avnet by 8,388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Avnet by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Avnet by 672.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 486,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.