Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,310,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,778,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.64. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.